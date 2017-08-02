Home Entertainment Kannada

I saw myself on silver screen, and everything changed: Ashika Ranganath

Ashika Ranganath, who is to play sister to Shivarajkumar in Leader, never planned a career in movies; now she is in love with this industry.

Published: 02nd August 2017 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2017 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Ashika Ranganath. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

 

After starting her career with the teenage romance Crazy Boy, Ashika Ranganath has not looked back. Her movie career has surprised her too because she had never expected to be in this industry.

Today she is part of five projects, one even with Shivarajkumar. Her films Leader, Mugulu Nage and Raju Kannada Medium are soon to be released, and Ashika is busy juggling dates for Siddharth Mahesh’s Garuda and a project with Sharan made under Laddoo Cinemas.

The actress credits all of this to destiny. “I had no idea what I was doing in my first film Crazy Boy, I blindly followed director Mahesh Babu’s suggestions,” she says.

“I seriously had no idea what I would do next in my life because I never knew I had any interest in this field, even though my sister Anusha Ranganath is popular on small screen. I just thought movies would be a new experience and took up the project. Everything changed the day I saw myself on big screen and today 24/7 I think only of films.”

Ashika Ranganath


She is happy for the diversity of roles that have been offered to her. Take, for example, her next in Leader. The film, directed by Narasimha, has her playing sister to Shivarajkumar.  

“Initially I used to be hesitate each time I was approached for a role because I couldn’t gauge its importance,” she says.

“My parents and sister helped me and I ended up doing good films. I was happy to be working with a star like Shivaana but, at the same time, I thought it would be tough to play his sister and it may work to my disadvantage. But my parents were so excited when I was offered this role. Today, after understanding the relevance of my role, I know I have made the right decision,” she says. 

Ashika is happy with her journey so far and still cannot forget the day she met Shivarajkumar for the first time or the compliments she received from him.

She says “He had seen my songs from Crazy Boy and I was blown over when he said, ‘You could play my heroine’... I felt ecstatic. Then he explained the importance of my character in Leader, and I was even more convinced about this assignment. I will also be given a chance to play his heroine, if any suitable role turns up.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashika Ranganath Crazy Boy Mugulu Nage Raju Kannada Medium Laddoo Cinemas Shivarajkumar Leader

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp