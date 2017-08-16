Shraddha Srinath to romance Diganth

A Sharadhaa By

Shraddha Srinath is, no doubt, the most sought-after actress in south Indian industry for now. The actress has been careful about her choice of projects in various languages, and she has made her mark.

While Shraddha is busy shooting for her Telugu film, in Sandalwood, the actress is ready to start on Godhra starring Sathish Ninasam from August end. Shraddha will follow this up with Preetham Gubbi’s Johnny Johnny Yes Papa.

Meanwhile, the actress has chosen her next project in Sandalwood and according to our sources, Shraddha will be featured in Senna Hegde’s debut directorial.

Touted to be a rom-com set on a road trip, this yet-to-be-titled project will be jointly produced by Rakshit Shetty of Parmvah Studios and Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah of Pushkara Films.

Diganth

The filmmakers have roped in Diganth Manchale and are considering Shraddha as the female lead. An official announcement is expected soon from the production houses.

If all goes according to plan, the movie will introduce a fresh pair to Sandalwood in Diganth and Shraddha.

We hear that the script, being written by Senna, is being readied and the project is likely to go on floors from October.

Diganth will now start with his next project with new director J Manjunath, who has also written the script of this film, work on which they plan to start from September 15.