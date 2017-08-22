The Villain moves exciting chase from Leh to Bangkok

Home Entertainment Kannada

Looks like The Villain team will celebrate the Ganesha festival in Bangkok, where they are currently camped. A major chase sequence with Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, for the Prem directorial, will be shot over seven days starting August 25.

This sequence was earlier planned to be set in Leh and Ladak, but the team did not get the permission for it and they moved it to the Thai capital.

Prem has left no stone unturned to bring out the best, and has even hired a stunt group Nung The One from Thailand. They will be choregraphing this particular sequence.The Villain is already in the news for the unbelieve price it got for its TV rights.

The movie has Amy Jackson playing the female lead and Sruthi Hariharan in an important role. It has an ensemble cast including B-Town ‘Dada’ Mithun Chakravarthy, Telugu actor Srikanth and Tilak among others.The film  has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Gire.

The Villain

