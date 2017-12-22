Majestic will wear a festive look on Sunday, with folk artistes and 6,000 fans from across Karnataka taking out a procession to celebrate Bharjari’s 100 day run at box office. A helicam will be brought in to capture the occasion.

Addhuri and Bahadhur actor Dhruva Sarja is to score a hatrick with his third successful film Bharjari, directed by Chethan Kumar. The movie is completing its 100-day-run in around 34 theatres all over Karnataka.

On Sunday, the group will begin their march through Majestic Road at 11 am. Flowers will adorn cut outs of the actor at Nartaki Theatre, where 250 folk artistes will perform. The actor will also take part in the procession, along with the Bharjari team, from Mysuru Bank Circle to the main theatre. The actor will then cut a 101-kg cake to mark the century win.

The team has also arranged food for all the fans visitng the main theatre. The film, featuring Rachita Ram as its lead heroine, has Haripirrya playing a key role and Vaishali Deepak among others in the cast.