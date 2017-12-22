Director Suni started a new wave in Sandalwood with his movie Simple Agi Ondh Love Story and has always challenged himself by tackling family-friendly subjects with a 'commercial' formula. This approach gave us Bahuparak and Simple Aaginnond Love Story. While the director's last outing Operation Allamelamma was well appreciated by the audience, his upcoming movie, Chamak too has equally created a buzz. This, especially after he released a unique teaser and its music by Judah Sandy.

In a conversation with City Express the director tells us why he is drawn to family dramas. "I choose family-based stories because that's how I want to connect with the audience. I enjoy directing even a simple conversation between a mother and a son inside a kitchen," says Suni.The director has always placed a high premium on humour and comedy, and Chamak will be his first film to stress on drama too. "I will not stray too far from my signature style," he says.

The story is of a couple, after their marriage. "It follows them as they take life decisions, which could go right or wrong for them. What happens then? And what value does not hold for the other? All these are things that the movie tackles, with humour and drama," he says.

Suni believes that humour, songs and dialogues are integral to a family drama and the movie teaser is set around a person's first night. "The teaser is meant to win over the audience, and it gives them a glimpse of what they can expect to see," he says. "Of course, there is more to the movie than that of a seconds-long teaser." In the movie, the director has given Ganesh a whole new style. "There are also stunts that the actor's fans will enjoy," he says.

Suni believes that the strength of a film lies in its story and he took six months to write its dialogues, along with Venkatesh and Abhi. What can a moviegoer expect from his directorial? "A decent story, with lots of humour. This is for a family audience, so I have kept double entendre to the minimum," he says, adding that he has brought in new elements "that have not been seen in other films". Suni says, "Chamak means surprise, and you can expect plenty of that in the film".

His movies give equal importance on heroes and heroines. "I believe that two hands must come together for a good applause," he says. "So I focus on both characters. Therefore, Rashmika Mandanna's character too is well etched out, just as Ganesh's".

The film made under Cyrstal Park Cinemas marks the debut of TR Chandrashekar as producer. The film has music by Judah Sandy and cinematographey by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.