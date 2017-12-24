Yash, on the professional front, is focussing all his energies on the magnum opus KGF, shooting for which is currently in progress. The film, made under Hombale Films and directed by Prashanth Neel, is a mega-budget project to be released in five different languages and in two parts.Meanwhile, another young director is getting ready to direct the Rocking Star. The latest buzz in Gandhinagar has it that director Narthan, who scored a box-office success with his first film Mufti starring Sriimurali and Shivarajkumar, has caught Yash’s attention. The star is said to have given the green signal for a project, for which the director will soon be readying the script.

The actor and director have not worked together before but Yash has known Narthan for sometime now, and source says that they have had discussions about working on a project together from the time the actor was working on Masterpriece. Narthan is also working on KGF as an associate in scripting, and Yash seems to have placed his faith in the talent of this newcomer. The actor, who is known to appreciate new talent, liked the way Narthan handled his first film and decided to give him his big break, to direct a star.

Another interesting bit about the project is that this Narthan directorial, for Yash, will be bankrolled by Jayanna Combines. It was known that Yash will be joining hands with Jayanna and Bogendra for a film, which now we know has its director.

While this will be second film for Narthan under Jayanna Combines, this will be Yash’s 6th project made under this production house.Official announcement of this project may be made on the actor’s birthday on January 8. Narthan now has the challenge of coming out with a unique story for Yash.