Vihaan Gowda ilm

Earlier this month, City Express had reported that director Yogaraj Bhat is working on a movie to be made under his home banner, and that he is looking for fresh faces to star in it. The team, now planning to go on floors after January 15, have been scouting for young actors including those who have experience in theatre, and we hear that the filmmakers are on the verge of finalising the cast.

According to our sources, Bhatru has chosen Vihaan Gowda to play the lead in this yet-to-be titled project. The young actor, who came into the industry to become a hero, has worked in two films already. He has been looking for that big break and has always considered Yogaraj Bhat his mentor.Vihaan is known as Bhatru’s latest blue-eyed boy, and the director wants to work with the young actor in his future projects as well. The director believes, we hear, that Vihaan is a star in the making.

Given this affection for each other, there have been talks for long about the actor and director working together in a film. An official announcement of this film will be made from the production end, who will share the details once they finalise the heroine.The film that explains the clash between the young and old generations has music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Sugnaan.