Actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind, who is directing the Kannada version of the film, will also direct the Tamil version.

Director Ramesh Aravind has been busy directing Queen remakes in Kannada and Tamil and has successfully completed most of the films’ shoot.The Kannada version with Parul Yadav titled Butterfly was partly shot in Gokarna, and the remaining that was set in Europe was shot simultaneously for Tamil and Kannada versions. “I have one song left to shoot in Paris, for which I will go back in March. After that, I will have a bit of patch work to complete,” says the director.

Ramesh Arvind, Kajal Aggarwal

The filmmakers have shared Parul’s look during her portions in Gokrana. Clad in langa-blouse, Parul looks every bit a Kannada girl. Ramesh Aravind says that the movie “will be Queen, but not Queen”.

The director is glad to have music director Amit Trivedi on board, who is debuting in Sandalwood through this film. “Though he has done the original tunes for the Bollywood film Queen, he has given all new and spectacular tunes for the remakes.

Lyrics written by Jayanth Kaikini adds value to the songs,” he says.Meanwhile, for the Tamil remake titled Paris Paris, Ramesh has completed shoot with Kajal Aggarwal in Paris. “The scenes I shot in Gokarna with Parul will be shot again with Kajal in Virudunagar, Madurai,” he says.The film in Kannada and Tamil also features Elli AvrRam, Varun Shashi in the cast and has Sathya Hegde handling the camerawork.