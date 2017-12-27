It was earlier reported that Anup Bhandari had managed to rope in stars Puneeth Rajkumar, for Rajaratha in Kannada, and Rana Daggubati, for Rajaratham in Telugu. But no one was told what roles they would play in the movies. However, the trailer released on Wednesday has left everyone surprised with the filmmakers revealing that Puneeth and Rana are playing the title characters, Rajaratha and Rajaratham, respectively.

Puneeth lights up the screen with his energy and voice, and the trailer ends with a bang, with the message that the story is about Rajaratha, the bus!A large illustration of the star’s face, done in vibrant colours, covers nearly half the bus and sets the tone for a fun ride.This is a film from Anup Bhandari after Rangitaranga and is one of the most awaited films of 2018.

A maiden venture of Jolly Hits, the bilingual film in Kannada and Telugu, features Nirup Bhandari in the lead with Avantika Shetty playing the female lead. Ravi Shankar too has an important role. Rajaratha, has music by Anup Bhandari Ajaneesh Loknath is doing the background score. The film has cinematography by Willaim David.