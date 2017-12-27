The character of Bairathi Ranagal in Mufti was one of Shivarajkumar’s best roles. In the movie, he is always seen wearing a black shirt and a panche, and this has given him an image makeover. The film starring Sriimurali has completed successful 25 days.

Shivarajkumar

Fans are even addressing him Bhairathi Ranagal and the actor has decided to take this character forward, and to develop it into lead role. A film titled Bhairathi Ranagal’ is to be made under Shivarajkumar’s home banner ‘Sri Muthu Productions’, for which he will be working with director Narthan and cinematographer Naveen Kumar.

Narthan

Speaking with City Express, Shivarajkumar says, “It is satisfying when people appreciate you for the character you have played. I must thank Narthan for Bhairathi. This character has also given me a certain mindset, which I can carry with me off-screen too.”

Shivanna says that he decided to invest in this character through his home banner because it gave him a whole new image. “I felt that I should explore characters of that shade more,” he says.However, the actor asserts that Bhairathi Ranagal will not be the first film from his home banner. “I have a plan for the first movie and it will be done mostly with other artistes. I will reveal details once we have finalised the project,” he says.