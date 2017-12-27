Few Bollywood heroines have made their mark in south Indian industries. One such heroine, who has won hearts in all south Indian languages, is Mishti.“I like the south Industries mainly for their fans, they are crazy about cinema,” says this Bengali beauty. “I believe that B-Town heroines are loved in south Indian movies not only for their sensuality or good looks, but for the warmth evident on their faces”.

Mishti

She is busy shooting for an ambitious Hindi project, the details of which she cannot reveal right now. There is a line-up of releases and she is currently in talks for two Telugu films. “Apart from that my short film with KK Menon has been selected for an award,” says Mishti. The year 2017 ended on a happy note for the actor, with her Malayalam film Adam Joan with Prithviraj doing well at the box office. In 2018, she will star in a Kannada film Bruhaspati made under Rockline Productions starring Manoranjan and she looks forward to the release of Tamil film with Atharva and a Telugu film with a newcomer”.

Mishti picked Bruhaspati for her Sandalwood entry, movie is a remake of Tamil hit VIP, because she is a Dhanush fan who starred in the original. “That apart, I did a bit of research on Sandalwood and learnt that Nanda Kishore sir is a big director,” she says. “During its making, Manoranjan became a very good co-star and he helped me get my dialogues right, since the language is completely new to me. The only hitch was the hectic shoot that allowed only few hours of sleep, but it was a learning experience.”

In Bruhaspati, Mishti will play a girl next door, a role she is keen on playing. “Cinema has been evolving over the past few years and glamour to me is looking good in a character you play. An actor has be in the role. Clothes don’t decide your glamour, it is decided by how you are you carry yourself,” she says.

The actress looks forward to working in films that give prominence to its heroines too. “I want to be the hero of a film,” says the actor who is trying to be fluent in Telugu, Tamil and get a hold on Kannada and Malayalam.

“I find Tamil a little difficult, but I could learn it in course of time,” she says, adding, “I am extremely happy to be working with the right kind of directors who are helping me build my confidence. I prefer to read the lines and understand the meaning of every word because to act right, you need to know what you are saying. ”