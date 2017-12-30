The magnum opus project Muniratna Kurukshetra is currently in the last stages of shooting and the producer has set a release date of March 9th for the historical film.Accordingly, the team plans to complete shoot on January 5 and want to finish the graphics bit of the film by February 10. They have set a target to get the film back from the censors by March 2.

Another interesting fact that Cinema Express has heard is that Dr Nagendra Prasad has stepped into Kurukshetra. He is said to have joined hands with director Naganna and is looking after the post-production work. This being a mega-budget film, the makers felt they needed another hand to help in the directorial department.

Kurukshetra is Darshan’s 50th film and is made of an ensemble cast and includes actors Ambaresh, Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Nikhil Kumar, Danish Saifi Akhtar, Meghana Raj, Sneha, Hariprriya among others. The film has music by V Harikrishna.