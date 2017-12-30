Producer Muniratna, who is currently rolling with Kurukshetra tips on his next project and interestingly, it will be yet again a historical drama coming out from the producer. Muniratna has planned a mega budget venture that has been titled as Chanakya Chandragupta.

Muniratna

The producer made an informal announcement to a section of the media recently. He said that the story will get developed soon and he is still to rope in the director. The historical story is based on the life history of the the 3rd century BC Maurya Emperor Chandragupta, his advisor, Guru Chanakya, the Nanda Dynasty, Alexander The Great and establishment of the Maurya Empire.

A movie bearing the same title was released in Telugu in 1977 and it starred N T Rama Rao, who also directed the film along with Akkineni Nageshwar Rao and Shivaji Ganesan. Apparently, the filmmaker has a wish list of heroes to be part of the mega project. Accordingly, he wants to rope in Upendra as Chanikya, Puneeth as Chandragupta and Sudeep in the role of Alexander. Munirathna is said to be approaching these actors for Chanakya Chandragupta whom he thinks will fit the bill, before he decides how to take the project forward. If the film materialises with the star cast, Muniratna plans to rope in for the epic drama, Chanakya Chandragupta will set for another milestone in Kannada cinema.