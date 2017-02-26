1/4 kg.. shot in backseat

By Express News Service

Sathya Shaurya Sagar garnered a lot of attention with the title of his movie -- Kaal Kg Preethi. He has now raised curiosity levels with the film’s music and trailers.

As the director gears up for the release of his movie made under Yogaraj Movies, he speaks with City Express about his passion for filmmaking. We hear he took a break from his public sector job to helm Kaal Kg Preethi. “Having worked mostly as an associate, I have brought in 10 years of film experience into my first feature film, says Sathya, who is considered to talk about the first approach towards love through Kaal Kg Preethi. “Everyone falls in love, but there are times when it cannot be expressed. Because of those who fail to express, this another section succeeds. My film explores the first stage of how does one go about expressing love. Initially I had planned to title the film as starting trouble, but it was Yogaraj Bhat’s suggestion to keep it Kaal Kg Preethi. The students with whom we checked for suggestion also agreed with it,” he explains.

Since the film is about travelling, the director shot most parts of the film laid down behind the car booth. He covered himself with a black cloth around him. “We had to travel a lot and the camera was moving. I don’t know whether any other director has done this before me. It was a good experience,” Satya says.

He is filming with fresh faces Vihaan Gowda and Hitha Chandrashekar. “After many rounds of auditions, I identified the duo to fit the bill and roped them in. Since I got fresh faces, I didn’t think about when to start the film. My team, however, started preparing the cast for their characters, which went on for two months. Both of them were completely dedicated to Kaal Kg Preethi,” he says.

The film produced by AB Rajeev is distributed under Mysuru Talkies. “I am happy to be supported by director Yogaraj Bhat for my debut,” he signs off.