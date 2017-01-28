Home Entertainment Kannada

Suni to enter wed-lock

What started with celebrity couple Yash-Radhika’s wedding on December 10, there has  been a series of weddings in Sandalwood. What is intersting to know is they are mostly directors.

Published: 28th January 2017

By Express News Service

While Godhi Banna... director Hemanth M Rao got married recently, the next in line to tie the know it director Akash Srivatsa of Badmaash fame and to follow him is Rishab Shetty on February 9. Joining the wedding bandwagon is none other our own Suni of Simple Aagi.... fame.

The director opens to CE about his love story with he plans to spend his life with. “Her name is Soundarya Gowda. We were in a courtship for 4 years and enterting into a wed-lock on February 17 with our family blessings” reveals Suni, who adds, she has studied Law, but is now a writer. She is technically in films who will be hand-in-glove with me in my film journey.”  

Though the wedding will be a private ceremony, the director plans to have a get together for his industry colleagues and friends.

