Director Nagashekar who will be helming Vikram Ravichandran’s debut venture has now approached Akshara Haasan to play the female lead. A bilingual film made in Kannada and Tamil, the director felt that the character of the heroine fits Akshara perfectly.

He has sent a proposal for the film to her and is awaiting a reply. “Talks are still in the initial stages. Like any other director, I am also keen to choose the right cast and felt Akshara will suit the role,” says Nagshekar

Akshara Haasan



The script is in the process of being finalised and the music recording will start shortly, says Nagshekar. “Today might be the final sitting with the hero for the script, before it is locked,” he tells us.

Vikram



The director also says that he is looking forward to meet the hero’s father and actor, Ravichandran. “I am a big fan and he is our guru, from who I always seek for advise,” he adds.



Nagashekar as of now has roped in Sathya Hegde as the film’s cinematographer and has also finalised the locations.

“We will be shooting half the portions of the movie in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu while the rest of the shoot will take place in England, Ireland and Spain,” he says.