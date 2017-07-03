Sandalwood is raising the historical bar when it comes to period drama with the Darshan starrer

Kurukshetra. The film has been generating a lot of buzz among the film fraternity and film enthusiasts, who are eager to know everything about it. City Express gives you the lowdown of the details from the movie, which is now in the pre-production stages.

Duryodhana costumes for Darshan get ready

Around 10 departments are working for the film, before shooting starts from August. At present the busiest people are the art directors and costume designers, says a member from the production house.

Darshan

“The production house has specially hired a company, which will be in charge of the costumes. “They have been working on the project over the last one month and are now ready with Darshan’s Duryodhana outfits. Now they will start with the designing of Ravichandran’s costumes, who is playing Krishna’s character,” says a member from the production



Darshan’s commitment towards his 50th film

Darshan who is said to be shooting for Tarak abroad is simultaneously getting ready for his ‘epic’ role. He is said to be taking a lot of interest at a personal level and is building up his physique to play the mythical character.

“His dedication towards the film started right from the day he accepted the project. He has even taken his dialogue sheets for the film with him to Italy where he is presently shooting for Tarak. Some of his dialogues are a mix of Sanskrit and he felt that it would be better to perfect them early on. That’s the actor’s commitment to the film,” the member informs us.



Visualising the world of Kurukshetra

The production team is also concentrating on the visual effects and have hired a set of technicians who worked in Baahubali. The makers have roped in a company from Mumbai which is working on the pre-visualisation effects.



V Harikrishna has been roped in as the music director, Big Southern stars in film?

The team is in the process of finalising other characters and technicians for the film. Talks are still on with many top artistes and actors from the Southern film industry. It is also said that



Nayantara is one among the actresses who has been approached to play the character of Draupadi. However, no final decision has been taken as yet.

“This is not just an ordinary movie and we cannot cast just any hero, heroine, villain, comedians for the film. It needs a lot of thinking from the director’s and actor’s end. When various artistes are finalised, the production house would want to make an official announcement,” our source says.