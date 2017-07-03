A theatre play revolving around the life of Buddha might not be uncommon but Krishna, a professional make-up artist, claims that “Buddha’s Life History- From Darkness towards Light”, is the first in Kannada. Known as Make up Krishna, he will be directing this play.

A 20-day long stay in Bodh Gaya inspired Krishna when a guru, with whom he was staying, narrated him the life history of Buddha.

Krishna has been in the Sandalwood film industry for 42 years. Now at the age of 58, he also directs plays. “I wonder why nobody took up this interesting subject for a Kannada play,” says Krishna. “I have read up a lot of books on Buddha and I am very happy to share with people about Buddha and his teachings,” he adds.

He says that it is important to know the philosophy of Buddhism mainly because the present generation is tech savvy and does not appreciate the simpler things in life.Born and brought up in Karnataka, he says he was acquainted to Buddhism since his early years. He is today, an ardent follower of Buddhism especially since March, when he went to Bodh Gaya. He instantly came up with the concept and gathered a 25-member crew from Karnataka to organise a two-hour play.

The first show was held on March 15 at Bodh Gaya and he says the response was encouraging. Shortly, on March 21, another show was held in Delhi. In Bengaluru, the play was staged in Ravindra Kala Kshetra last month and will be staged again on July 4 and 6.

The play is organised by Ranga Jangama Kalaniketana Trust, an art institute, whose founding president is Krishna. He says that story starts from a period before Buddha was born. From Buddha’s mother to his wife and children, a glimpse of everyone in Buddha’s life is highlighted. Also, the play showcases a character of a “villian” by the name of Angulimala. “Buddha is played by actor Vijay and he is portrayed as a simple human figure,” says Krishna. “The music incorporated in the play is that of folk,” he adds.

Catch the play

The play will be hosted at Kalagrama Mallatahlli on July 4 and 6 at 6.30 pm.