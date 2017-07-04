While GST woes have got many worried, Mugulu Nage has cashed in on the fervour with its lyrical video on the tax going viral. The film is by the blockbuster duo Ganesh-Yogaraj Bhat, who have raked in good moolah at the box office with their past films already.

A still from Mugulu Nage



The song Hodi Ombattu has lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat. Actors Ganesh and Vijay has sung the song along with V Harikrishna, who has composed the music.Now, the latest development following the massive success of the video is that the audio rights of the film have been acquired by D Beats for a whooping price.

V Harikrishna and the film’s makers plan to host the audio launch on July 12.



Meanwhile, the film is currently in the post production stage. It will be released in the beginning of the festive season that falls in August first week around Varalakshmi. Mugulu Nage, jointly produced by Syed Salaam, Yogaraj Bhat and Ganesh features four heroines - Apoorva, Ashika Ranganathan, Nikhita Narayan and Amulya. The film’s cinematography is by Sugnan.

