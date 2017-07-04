Ganesh was recently spotted on a bike along with co-star Rashmika Mandanna who rode from Bengaluru to Melkote and back. The two were joined by around 200 bike enthusiasts in this journey.

Why, you wonder? This was for a song sequence in their new film, Chamak, where Ganesh plays the role of a gynecologist.

What has a doctor got to do with bike rides? Director Suni explains, “Dr Ganesh has a fetish for bikes and with riding being his hobby, he owns two big fat Royal Enfield bikes”.

While shooting this scene, Suni invited other bike enthusiasts to join in on the star ride for the film. “Now, how this ride connects to the film’s story is something the audience will have to wait to find out,” adds Suni.

The bike ride, which started at 6 am took the team an entire day.Shooting bike riding sequences is a different experience as a director,” says Suni, adding, “We brought in a different kind of rig and had a flycam and helicam shots at good locations,” he says.

The bike ride is picturised as part of a song and for a few other sequences in the movie.

The film’s crew, which has now completed seventy per cent of the shoot, will start their next schedule from August. This is when they will shoot major fight sequences and later travel abroad for song sequences.

The film, produced by T R Chandrashekar has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.