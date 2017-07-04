After an ‘industry hit’ with Raajakumara, Puneeth Rajkumar has exhibited a rare ability: to live in concurrence with the instinct which comes from his true self. The 26-film-old actor has managed to be himself, a tough stand to take given his celebrity family background and an industry which is at the crossroads of a dramatic creative revolution.

“The new breed of filmmakers have an urge to give their best and make good films. And if they come up with a good script, I will definitely encourage them. Today, technology is a game-changer and any good filmmaker can use it to come up great movies. If the makers bring in variety to our films, it will encourage us to do things as they want us to do,” he says.

Speaking about the impact of Raajakumara, Puneeth agrees the film has made a difference in his career. “I am glad to be part of such a film. The credit goes equally to director Santhosh Ananddramm. who is given second biggest hit to the industry. He made a big record with his debut and followed it with even a bigger hit than his previous film. When a big success comes, it makes us all happy. Also, the name Raajakumara makes me proud since it carries my father’s name,” he mentions.

The actor’s next is Anjaniputra with director A Harsha, which has completed sixty per cent of shoot. “Harsha is a good technician and hope he takes it ahead in a good way,” he says and adds that he yearns for a new beginning with each film.

“I am definitely looking forward for good scripts. As a person, be it a hit or a flop, I am the same old person and nothing can change me. I am just here to do my work as it is very satisfying. So when everything comes to you, you should give your best, and that’s what matters to

me,” he says.