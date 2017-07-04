Rockline Venkatesh’s first venture in Malayalam cinema titled Villain has finished its shooting schedule.

The film is currently in its post production stages and the producer targets an Onam release. Venkatesh has associated with Mohanlal for this crime thriller, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan.

“We are in the dubbing stage, and soon we plan for a big audio launch following the release of the film,” he says. Villain also marks Tamil actors Vishal and Hansika Motwani’s debut in Malayalam. It also features Manju Warrier, Raashi Khanna and Srikanth in prominent roles.

The mega-budget film will be distributed by Eros International. It has music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh, a seasonal producer is an established actor too and is now busy shooting for the upcoming Tamil film directed by Bala.

On Sandalwood front

Rockline Venkatesh

The next movie from Rockline Productions will be VIP (Vrutti Illada Padavidhara) starring Manoranjan. Ask him about the next projects to be made under his productions, and he says, “I will be associating with actor Puneeth Rajkumar for a film to be directed by Vetrimaran, followed by another project with Yash, which is now in scripting stage,” he says.