After growing popular with his rhyming skills, Rapper Chandan Shetty will soon be seen as lead in Vichitra Prema Kathe. Director Ravi Varma, who has associated with Ganesh for Sangama and Ajai Rao, Jai Bajaranga Bali will helm Chandan’s debut film.

According to rap singer, before being director, Ravi Varma was a music arranger for over 400 films. “That’s how the connect comes,” says Chandan, adding, “The director’s son is a big fan of my music.

Ravi took note of my acting abilities through my video album and felt that I fit into the character, they were looking out for,” he says.

Vichitra Prema Kathe will be made under Gubbi Veerana Productions. As a rapper, Chandan will be composing and singing a song for the film and the rest will be taken care of by music director RP Patnaik.

The film’s muhurath took place last month. It is set to go on floors on July 12.

“I needed a kickstart on to the silverscreen. I have grabbed this opportunity with both my arms,” says Chandan.Vichitra Prema Kathe features Nishvika Naidu playing the fema lead and has Jagadish Wali as its cinematographer.