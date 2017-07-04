After months of ducking rumours about their blooming love,Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna finally got hitched. The two exchanged rings at a grand ceremony held on July 3 at Virajpet. The rituals at the engagement followed both Kodava and a Coastal traditions.



The two later raised a toast to those gathered at the event. Rakshit and Rashmika fell in love during the making of the blockbuster hit Kirik Party. The ceremony was attended by family and friends of the two actors. The couple has decided to tie the knot after two years.