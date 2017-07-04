Actresses Sruthi Hariharan and Shanvi Srivastava are satiating their wanderlust in Italy while shooting for Tarak.

The film starring Darshan is being directed by Prakash Jayaram. City Express caught hold of a few pictures of the two actresses in Italy. Both have been seen exploring every nook and corner of the beautiful European country. “Though I am here for work, I am managing to make a fantastic trip out of it. The beauty of this country is breakthtaking,” says Sruthi.

Director Milana Prakash and team

The two have travelled to Alberobello and Assisi so far. “Some places in Switzerland are nothing less than surreal,” Sruthi mentions and adds, “I am amazed by the culture and hospitality of the people we are meeting. The food, the system, the lifestyle, are all so different from what we grew up with back in India.”

Shanvi is in awe of Italy and Switzerland. “There are many beautiful places in Italy that are unexplored such as small villages that are really beautiful,” she says.

The actress is using sign language to communicate with the locals. “Our shooting spot has turned into a major attraction for the locals. Since they see us dressed nicely, they come and click pictures and say ‘Bello’, which means beautiful,” says Shanvi. Her travel experience are teaching her a lot too, she adds.

The team will be back from Italy on July 5. The film’s major shooting schedule is set in Bengaluru.

Tarak, produced by Dushyanth has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by AV Krishna Kumar.