Ester Noronha

In order to up the entertainment quotient of Athiratha, director Mahesh Babu has roped in Ester Noronha to do an item song in the movie.

The actress will be joined by hero Chetan in the song.

Other than dancing to the item number choreographed by Murali Master, Ester has also rendered her voice to the song for which lyrics has been written by Nagendra Prasad.

Mahesh says that the film needed this song to take the story forward. He assures that the item song won’t be just an attention driving number. “The song was shot in Mysuru over four days,” says Mahesh.

Athiratha, marks the debut of Latha Hegde in Kannada films. The movie’s music is by Suraag and cinematography by Jai Anand.