Shivarajkumar, who resumed work recently, has completed his shoot for Leader and is currently on the sets of Tagaru. And joining the team is actress Bhavana. City Express gets hold of picture from the film’s set, which show the two enacting a scene. This schedule has the director Suri covering most of the portions with Bhavana and her combination scenes with Shivanna and also with other actors.

The shooting in Bengaluru will go on for the next 20 days, after which the team will be heading to Goa for the last schedule.Bhavana made her Sandalwood debut with Jackie and Tagaur is her sixth film.

The film that boasts of a ensemble cast also features Dhananjaya, Manvitha Harish and Vasishta Simha

Tagaru has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Mahendra Simha