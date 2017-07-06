Filmmaker Pawan Kumar of Lucia and U-Turn fame has turned producer for Ondu Motteya Kathe.When I direct and produce a film, I tag along with doubts and am worried about my content, which has not been the case with Raj B Shetty’s Ondu Motteya Kathe. This is helping me concentrate on promotion and the film’s release,” says Pawan.

Pawan Kumar

He liked the concept of the film and now want to shares his views with the audience. “I always wanted to touch upon a similar kind of a subject. Now that it is already done, I thought I would join the team,” he adds.

Having watched Ondu Motteya Kathe before taking over, Pawan felt that his thoughts on directing is quite different from Raj’s. “However, we both connect in terms of capturing emotions and trying to reach out to the audience,” he says.

Pawan believes that nobody would be think this is his kind of a film, but one would see the director’s honest attempt in the making. “It is something which I usually take up for my projects,” he adds.

Apart from the fact that the movie about balding, the simplicity of Ondu Motteya is what blew Pawan over. “Making a simple film is difficult. Secondly the entire film has Mangaluru dialect, and not the urban Kannada language, which is very new and something I liked about the film,” the director tells us.

Pawan says Raj’s Ondu Motteya Kathe can be watched by both the multiplex and single screen audience. “You won’t see it as somebody’s else film, but as your own life,” he says.

Now, with the film’s release this week, Pawan expresses that his experience as a producer with Ondu Motteya Kathe has been very stressful. “I would want to take a long break after this and do my own thing and come back,” he signs off.