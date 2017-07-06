Shradhaa Srinath

Looks like Shraddha Srinath is on a roll, the actress is getting all the attention from Sandalwood filmmakers. While Shraddha waits for Suni’s Operation Alamelamma to be released, she has been signed on for Preetham Gubbi’s next project. Titled Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, this movie will see the actress paired opposite Vijay for the first time. The latest project that has fallen into Shraddha’s lap is Hayagreeva, a film to be helmed by Nanda Kishore.

Our source tells us that Nanda Kishorewas particular about having a Kannada actress and Shraddha fit the bill. The director also picked her because he found her approachable and a fine actress, says our source. A series of discussions are over, and now all that needs to be decided are the dates and payment terms. And if all goes well, Sandalwood will yet again see a fresh pair with Dhruva-Shraddha.

Though the filmmakers share little about her role, we hear that the U-Turn actress will be seen in a glam avatar in Hayagreeva.

Meanwhile, the director will soon be off to China for the location hunt and plans to kickstart shooting of the film as early as possible.

The film produced by BK Gangadhar has Sathya Hegde as its cinematographer.Dhruva Sarja, in the mean time, will be shooting his introductory song in Bharjari, which will be his next film to release.