With stars delivering hits, they are also taking home handsome pay-packets. Another actor who has raised the bar in Sandalwood is Sudeep.

While there have been reports about producer Soorappa Babu and Sudeep doing another film together, for the second time after Kotigobba 2, the buzz is that the former has agreed to pay a whooping Rs 8 crores to the star for their next project. This will be a Kannada movie as well.

We hear that the producer has even made an advance payment, and the team is working out dates with Sudeep and want to take the project on floors as early as possible. Soorappa Babu’s film will be titled Kotigobba 3, but the filmmaker is tight-lipped about giving out any more details. He is keen, however, to express his gratitude to the actor for giving an opportunity to work with him.

Sudeep

“This is going to be a Sudeepian film, truly for his fans,” says the producer. Sudeep on his end has made an official announcement by tweeting about it.

The film’s script is currently being readied by writers in Chennai, and in some time the filmmakers will zero in on the director and finalise the script.

Sudeep also has Rakshit Shetty’s Thugs of Malgudi and a project with Rishab Shetty in the pipeline.

Krishna’s film after The Villain

Surappa Babu

Sudeep and director Krishna are coming together after Hebbuli and the film will fo on floors as soon asthe actor completes shooting for The Villain. Sudeep himself mentions in his tweet. “Film with @krisshdop is next n simultaenously will start Babu’s too.

No confusions here...”Krishna’s film will be released first followed by Soorappa Babu’s.