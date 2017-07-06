Producer Umapathy is going big guns. His first big-ticket film, with co-producer Raghunath, was Sudeep-starrer Hebbuli. His forthcoming projects too will have big names -- he has one lined up with Sudeep, another with Darshan and for a third he has managed to rope in none other than Puneeth Rajkumar.

There has been talk about Sudeep and Umapathy coming together for a second film, though we hear that there maybe some delay for the project to go on floors. Meanwhile the producer’s next big project will be with Darshan, for a film to be directed by Prem. The director, who is on the sets of The Villain, is apparently readying the script for his movie with Umapathy. Mean while Darshan, who is completing Tarak will join the sets of his 50th film Kurukshetra from August. The actor will follow it with a project produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresh.

Umapathy is upping his brand value as a producer by joining hands with none other than Puneeth Rajkumar, who is basking under the success of his blockbuster hit Raajakumara. This project may only go on floors only in 2018, and the filmmakers have already taken the call sheets from Puneeth. They are now looking out for a director who can come up with a script that suits the actor. Once that is in place, the production house will take the project further.

Puneeth is currently shooting for Anjaniputra directed by Harsha, and taking time to finalise his next big project.

Umapathy

Getting to work with biggies of Sandalwood is a big opportunity for a one-film-old producer, and we hear that Umapathy considers this a privilege and a responsonsibility. He would therefore be careful with every project he signs on.

The producer is also keeping an eye out for promising young directors, and he is working with D Sathya Prakash, who helmed Rama Rama Re. The director who is readying the script for an Umapathy production.