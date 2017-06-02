Home Entertainment Kannada

Sindhu makes her web series debut with Loose Connection

Drama actress, who has taken a plunge to digital world, wants to experiment with web series

Published: 02nd June 2017 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2017 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Joing the initial breed of mainstream actors from the film industry who appear in web series, is Sandalwood heroine Sindhu Loknath.

Sindhu Loknath

She is one of the first line of actors in Sandalwood who has taken the plunge into the digital world.
Titled Loose Connection, the romcom web series is made by Sakkath Studio. Produced by  RJ Pradeep,  the team - Raghu Shastry  Sham Khan and Hasin Khan have written and directed the web series.
The actress says that the current audience neither goes to the theatre nor does it watch TV for entertainment, they are instead glued to the social media. Web series is the new mantra for entertainment, she believes.

“This being my first venture, I am  eager to know how this works,” she tells us.
Sindhu says that the amount of work an actors puts in is same, be it films or web series.
“Shooting for Loose Connection was just like any other movie I had. I devoted 30 days of my schedule, during which the entire series was shot. It will now be in released in episodes. In fact, the production house had brought in three cameras, and they captured mid, long and close up shots in one take. That way it was quick,” she says.

As for the storyline, Sindhu reveals that the hero has 'connections with three girl' and is confused about picking one. The show runs on humour.

The web series also features Sunil Raoh and Anupama Gowda. It will be out in mid June, before which, the makers have planned to bring out a trailer. The film has music by Roy, who has previously worked in
Bengali movies.

On the film front, Sindhu has completed shooting for heroine the centric film
Samayada Gombe, which is now in the post-production stage.

Titled Kanadante Mayavadanu, is Sindhu’s next film. The film currently on floors and is made under Yogaraj movies. It is directed by another of Bhatru’s protege, Raj Pathipathi, who started off in the film industry as an associate.

Comments

