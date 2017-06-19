Home Entertainment Kannada

Ravi Shankar Gowda to go bald for Ladies Tailor?

Finally, a hero for Vijayaprasad directorial.

Published: 19th June 2017 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2017 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Shankar Gowda.

By Express News Service

Not long ago, 34:34 - Ladies Tailor directed by Vijayaprasad had everyone wondering who would be playing its lead. Initially Ravi Shankar Gowda was roped in for the role, later the producers wanted Ninasam Sathish for the film. Then there was talk about another producer stepping in. All of this caused a delay in starting work on the film. Now it looks like the dust has settled.

The producers have decided on Ravi Shankar to play the hero and the film muhurath’s might be held sometime this week, just before Ashada begins. The filmmakers will start shooting the character’s childhood, followed by portions with the hero.Meanwhile, they will be scouting for a heroine.

While this is ofcourse a happy news for the actor, he has to first take a tough call. Apparently, this film demands the hero go bald. “This is for very few scenes and they will be shot towards the end,” our source tells us.

34 :34 Ladies Tailor, which comes with a unique tag line Galabe ellada putta premakathe, have been on the lookout for a heroine for a while now. The catch is that the actress will need to gain weight, upto 120 kilos, to play the role. Couple of actresses had even showed an interest but none of them have come on board.

The film made under Yograj Bhat Movies has Suman Ranganathan playing a pivotal role with music by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Sugnaan.

Comments

