Director KM Chaitanya and the team of Aake can’t contain their excitement with appreciation pouring in from the who’s who of Sandalwood. Stars including Ambarish, Arjun Sarja, Shivarajkumar, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep and Sriimurali among others have made a special mention about its making and have wished the team good luck.

To start with senior actor Ambarish, who caught a glimpse of the movie said ‘it is rich in making’ and wished the team the very best. For the 150-films-old actor Arjun Sarja, “the trailer is a visual feast” and Shivarajkumar found the trailer “engaging” and said that he is confident the film will do well.

Darshan, who was among the first people to watch the trailer, said, “The making is along Hollywood lines and it looks unique. I am sure the same effort will be there through the length of the film.”

Puneeth appreciated the techicians, and made a special mention about the cinematographer and art director. He said he is looking forward to watching the thriller.

Sudeep tweeted: “Trailer looks promising n well made...happy to see one of my fav actors AchuthRao in it.. Bst wisshs to u n the team ... @chirusarja (sic).

Actress turned Politician Ramya tweeted. ‘Wishing Chiru, Sharmiela and Chaitanya the very best! The trailer is haunting #Aake.”

Sriimurali said Chaitanya’s film trailer has left him curious and that Chiranjeevi and Sharmiela look good together onscreen. Chaitanya was overwhelmed by the response and said, “Such appreciation from the industry only builds solidarity... it also shows the goodwill Chiru and Sharmiela have earned over these years.” Aake has music by Gurukiran and cinematography by Ian Howes.