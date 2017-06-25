Two more days and Prem will complete the Bangkok schedule of his coming film The Villain. The director was touched by the appreciation he received from actor Sudeep regarding the film’s progress. Sudeep has tweeted: “Working experience this time at bkok has been a wonderful one.. Arrangements,,production value,,the entire ground tech team,, all awesome...(sic)”

Prem sounds ecstatic, over the phone from Bangkok, and tells City Express, “Of course, it is great that the actor is happy about the film’s progress.”

The director also shares his experience of working with heroine Amy Jackson. The actress sounds thoroughly professional by his account. “Punctuality is what I first noticed about her,” he says. “I have been shooting with her over the last one week and she makes sure that she understands the scene thoroughly. She discusses each of them in detail before facing the camera.”

Prem has hired a translator to communicate with Amy. “We mostly converse in English, and we have been managing pretty well. There is also a translator on the sets, who knows Kannada and English... The actress is impressively dedicated to her work. She has worked with big stars, across languages,” he says.

Amy surprised the director by doing a car stunt. He says, “We were shooting a car stunt and I had hired a stunt woman for that. But, Amy came up to me and said that she will do the shot herself and didn’t quite give much thought to the risks involved. The actress simply felt that it was part of her job. That’s the commitment and passion she carries to the sets.”

Prem, back in Bengaluru this week, will soon head to Leh Ladak to shoot a chase scene. Here Shivarajkumar will be joining the team. “We will take a couple of days to prepare for the shoot and to get the story board, for the scenes in Leh Ladak, ready,” he says.

Meanwhile, the team is in talks with the “best Hollywood stuntman” and Prem will announce the details once he comes on board. The director will be heading to London with the team soon.

The Villain, produced by CR Manohar, has Arjun Janya’s music and Gire’s cinematography.