Lyricist Ghouse Peer, who made his directorial debut with an action comedy Sharp Shooter, took nearly a year and a half to finalise his second project. Now, he is ready with it and he says it is a thriller.

Murali Kumar turns producer with this movie, to be made under his banner Charmion Motion Pictures. The director says, “The script has been finalised and we are all set to start work on this just after Ashada, which should be by August first week.”

While the director will officially name the hero of the movie the coming week, he shares that he has brought on board Akshara Gowda as the female lead. “I do not want to share who will be playing the hero till I get a confirmation from his end,” says Peer. “I have been having discussions with a couple of heroes regarding the script, dates and commitment to the project. Simultaneously, I was on a lookout for a heroine and, when I auditioned Akshara, I felt she suits the role... I therefore confirmed her for the film. She is yet to sign on the dotted line.”

Akshara, who has made her mark in Kollywood, has made her Kannada debut with Premadalli directed by Hariprasad Jayanna. Unfortuantely, the film been caught in a tangle involving its producer. The team is now waiting for a no objection certificate to go ahead with its release.