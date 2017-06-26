Filmmaker Pawan Kumar is trying to make bald the new cool, and his tag line is ‘A Mottey in need is a Mottey indeed’. As part of his campaign, he has a small installation to give everyone an insight into how it feels to be bald or balding. All one needs to do is enter a mall and click a selfie with Motteya Thale, or an egghead, which is a cutout into which you can stick your face in.

Apparently Pawan, the producer of Ondu Motteya Kathe, is doing this not just to promote his film. He says it is more in solidarity with people who don’t have it easy, without a full head of hair. “During the process I figured out that bald men are made to feel very inferior by the general public and people with a good head of hair like us don’t realise this and find their state humorous. But I see that it can be devastating for a person,” he says.

Pawan wanted an open and light-hearted discussion around this, the theme of the story. “I tried to do that through a singing contest,” he says, adding, “but that was difficult because no bald men volunteered to be part of it.”

According to Pawan, it is the people who are ‘well-endowed’ who have made bald men feel this way. “So people with hair must take part in this ‘selfie with Motteya thale’ because it will help them understand how it feels when a person starts to go bald. Later I hope it becomes cool to be bald, and not

something to be sad about,” he says.

The romantic drama film has been written and directed by debutant Raj B Shetty, who also appears in the lead role.The film also features Usha Bhandary Shaila shree, Prakash Tuminadu, Amrutha Naik, Shreya and Ramdas among others.Ondu Motteya Kathe has music by Midhun Mukundan.