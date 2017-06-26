One look at Sonu Gowda’s recent choice of films - Chambal, Sharavathi Theeradalli, Gultu or Shalini IAS -- and you know that she won’t be doing run-of-the mill stories anytime soon. “For a while, I didn’t realise the importance of choosing characters,” she says. “Now I do and better late than never. I actually waited and the result is that some beautiful scripts came my way.”

Sonu Gowda

Apparently, it was a theatre play EMc Square in December 2015 that made her reconsider her movie choices. “I play the role of Mathangi in this stage play for which I received a whole lot of appreciation,” she says. “Though it is a different medium, I wanted to apply the lessons I learnt here in films. I have realised that each character makes a difference to the film.”

Shalini IAS is inspired by the book IAS Dampathiya Kanasugalu or Dreams of an IAS Couple, based on the real-life couple Shalini Rajneesh and Rajneesh Goel. The film is being directed by Nikhil Manju, and work on it will start from July second week.

The filmmakers hope to shoot in Pakistan for which they are seeking permission. “Shalini was born in Pakistan and her ancestors are from that country, and that’s why the director wanted to picturise it realistically and shoot the movie there,” says Sonu, adding, “My part will come in Gadag.” The film also features Roger Narayan and Ashwini, who is visually impaired.

Sonu has been taking pointers from Shalini, to play the character. “The best part of Shalini is her smile and her innocence,” says the actress.