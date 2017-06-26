Actress Meghana Raj hasn’t been able to contain her excitement ever since her song Asadullah went viral. Especially with a few of her fans drawing in comparison between her and Marilyn Monroe.

Meghana Raj in

Dayavittu Gaminisi

The actress in her first ever cameo appearance is seen as a jazz singer in the song. The Monroe comparison however, has got her blushing. “It was a mole connect. Both Marilyn and I have it closer to the lip. That caught the fans’ attention,” she says.

The actress was approached by Rohit Padaki for his directorial debut Dayavittu Gaminisi for the song. “I did this song only for Rohit, whose works I have been very fond of. I was further thrilled when he said that it was just created for me. This also fulfilled my wish of being a jazz singer on screen with a desi touch, “ says Meghana.

The actress who pulled off a retro number has been appreciated by actress Sumalatha too. Sumalatha tweeted : “Well done dear Quirky catchy & cute song dhaivittue ee haadannu gaminisi kelskoli...”

Meghana is currently gearing up for Nagarjuna, a film directed by Gurudutt, has her working with Upendra for the first time.