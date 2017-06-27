Vikram Ravichandran

With the debut of Ravichandran’s first son Manoranjan in Saheba, slated for release soon, the actor’s second son Vikram Ravichandran is getting ready for his first lead role.

Talk about his launch has been doing the rounds for a while now, and various directors had even been part of discussions. Finally, we hear that Nagashekar will be directing Vikram’s debut to be produced by Kanakapura Srinivas of RS Productions.

Vikram has been part of his father’s films, assisting him with direction and doing few blink-and-miss roles. He was also seen on the sets of Manoranjan’s Saheba, and had been going through scripts for his brother. The film with Nagashekar will see Vikram as a full-fledged hero.

Director Nagashekar

Our source tells us, “There was an old commitment between Nagshekar and RS Productions. The production house had paid the director an advance for a project that did not take off. Nagshekar has now come forward with a new script, and both Ravichandran and Vikram loved it. After a few rounds of discussions, the filmmakers were given the green signal.”

Interestingly, this film will be a bilingual to be made in Kannada and Tamil. If all goes according to plan, the project will be launched just after ashada - by first week of August.