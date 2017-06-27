If you own a much-coveted movie title, would you sell it or would you share? In Sandalwood, you may make a movie to go with it like filmmaker Nirbhay Chakravarthi. He owns the title Anubhava 2.

Jagapathi Babu

Anubava was a blockbuster hit, directed by Kashinath three decades ago in 1984, featuring him in the lead along with Abhinaya and Umashree.

Filmmakers have been keen on making a movie with the same title and, not long ago, there was even rumours of a sequel with Sathish Ninasam in the lead. It was to be produced by Udaya Mehta and directed by Arasu Anthare, and the team is now waiting to get the rights of the title Anubhava 2. But the latest we hear is that filmmaker Nirbhay, who owns the rights to the title, is all set to make a film in that name.

The director plans to make the movie in Kannada and Telugu and has already approached Jagapati Babu to play the lead, and the Telugu actor has even given the go-ahead after listening to the one-liner.

Actor Jagapati Babu and Nirbhay Chakravarthi had worked together for the latter’s debut film Vijayaditya, but that project has been stalled with the producer asking for more time. The Telugu actor did mention, in one of his interviews with City Express, that he had liked Nirbhay’s approach to stories and now his okaying this sequel is proof of his appreciation.

Nirbhay didn’t want to part with the title, and he came up with a subject that matches the title. We don’t know much about it but our source tells us that it will be an adaptation of the real-life story of a popular actress. The director plans to approach Nayantara or Vidya Balan to play the lead.

In a while, we should know who would be directing Anubhava 2 and who will be part of the movie.