Ganesh

Prashant Raj and Ganesh, after the success of Zoom, team up for Orange, which will be the actor’s next film to go on floors. Before work on it starts, the director plans a unique ‘title launch’ party on the midnight of Ganesh’s birthday which falls on July 2.

Prashant says such an event is necessary today. “It is important because it will reveal the first look of the film through the title,” explains the director, adding, “A very good title can lose its charm, if its typography and design is not done well. I don’t want to overlook anything, from pin to the piano of Orange. Title also carries the mood of the film, and that matters.”

The director is happy to have Joshua Sridhar on board as music director. “He created magical albums for two of my films - Love Guru and Gaana Bajana,” says Prashant. “He has directed music for Puneeth Rajkumar’s Arasu and Yash starrer Googly. Sridhar is back in Kannada after a long gap and I am happy to work with him.”

Prashanth Raj

Orange will have five songs and one highlight in the album will be an exclusive track for girls, shares the director. The other technicians joining Orange team will be cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje and stuntman Ravi Varma.

Meanwhile, Prashant is gearing up for the release of Prem-starrer Dalapathy. “I have planned the audio release for July 24 and the theatre release for August,” he says.