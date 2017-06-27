The popularity actor Srujan Lokesh has earned over the years with his comedy show Majaa Talkies has won him friends in the film industry and earned him a huge fan following. So much so that around seven fan clubs are to be inaugurated by the actor today, on his birthday.

Though the actor has been reluctant to have fan clubs in his name and has been resisting it for sometime now, the socially-relevant initiatives planned by his fans finally brought him on board.

As a start, Srujan has planned a green initiative to plant at least 1 lakh trees all over Karnataka. On his birthday, he plans to distribute a 1,000 saplings.

The actor and anchor is happy with the success of his comedy reality show wrapping up its 250th episode and is looking forward to the landmark episode, with Puneeth Rajkumar, airing this week.

Meanwhile, the actor is all geared up for the release of his next film Happy Journey, which is a suspense thriller. The film directed by debutant Shyam has been cleared by the censors and is now waiting for the right time to hit the theatres.