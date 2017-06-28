There has been a buzz about Nagathihalli Chandrashekar planning a movie with Shivarajkumar and City Express had reported about this earlier this year, when Nagathihalli hinted at it in an interview. Now the project has been confirmed with Kaddipudi Chandru coming on board as its producer. Recently, both of them even met the actor at his residence in this regard.

Shivarajkumar

Meanwhile, Nagathihalli remains tightlipped about the project because he believes his work should do the talking. However reliable sources say that Shivanna is bowled over by the film’s script, written by the director, and even said that it is the best subject he has heard of in recent times. The actor is now keen on starting work on the project. Shivanna, who is in Dubai for SIIMA awards, will be back this week for few more rounds of talks with filmmakers and then the project will go on floors from October.

Nagathihalli has an ambitious project with Shivanna playing a double role, the highlight point of Maestru’s film. Another interesting tidbit we heard is that the director has approached Amitabh Bachchan for an important role for this yet-to-be-titled film. The duo had previously worked for Amrithadhare. Our source says that Amitabh Bachchan’s participation in the project is tentative at best right now. “There is his busy schedule and other aspects that have to be considered before any confirmation. The filmmakers are hoping for the best,” says our source. This will be a big-budget film with characters that are derived from various epics and set in the present day. “The movie discusses subjects relevant today, from corporate life and demonetisation to the GST,” says the source.

While Nagathihalli is busy preparing for this movie, Shivanna has wrapped up Leader and now juggling between Prem’s The Villain and Suri’s Tagaru. He will soon join hands with Meastru and we will have a fresh director-actor combination. And if Amitabh does come on board, Sandalwood is in for a triple delight. Watch this space for updates.