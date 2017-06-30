Vinay Rajkumar

 Chandan Gowda

Vinay Rajkumar’s next film will be with Sunil Thalya, who is making his directorial debut in the industry. Apparently, the makers of this yet-to-be titled film have kick started the project with a small pooja at the actor’s residence, which took place before Ashada.

The team, which is in its last minute preparation stage before going on floors is now gearing up for a photoshoot with Vinay.Another interesting thing about this project is that Vinay will be paired opposite three heroines. The production house is now on the look out to spot local talents to star opposite the actor.

“The selection process is on right now. The team hopes to finalise the cast soon before they make an official announcement,” says our source.

A formal launch is being planned by the production house at the moment, however more details on this development are still awaited, adds the source.Meanwhile, Vinay, who has plans to juggle between two projects will finalise another good script soon.Only time will tell what kind of a script the two-film-old actor will choose as his next.