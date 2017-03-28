A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Directing two stars - Sudeep and Shivarajkumar for The Villain — has kept director Prem on his toes. While he is busy getting permission to shoot a jail scene for the first schedule starting April 3, the director is also working on the first look, which he plans to reveal on Apirl 1.

Shivarajkumar

Prem, who is keen on releasing this larger-than-life movie, is busy shuttling between Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to get everything just right.

“I had initially planned to get the first look released in seven to eight villages, but fans of Sudeep and Shivanna wanted to release the look in all their villages, which was totaling to 30!,” says the director. “So we came to a decision, to release it at a temple, in Bengaluru on Saturday followed by the launch at 7 pm.

”The first schedule, for 13 days, will start in Bengaluru with Sudeep and other artistes.

Rumours have been around for a while now that Amy Jackson will be making her Kannada debut through The Villain. But there has been no official announcement from the filmmakers yet.

Meanwhile, we hear that Prem is looking out for a big name as his heroine. “Yes, there has been a lot of talk about who the heroine is going to be,” says the director. “But cinema is not a fool’s game and I will always go the extra mile to get the best, but certain things are not in my hands.

Sudeep

But my efforts will be on.” he adds.The director explains why Amy Jackson, who was almost finalised cannot be part of the project now. “Producer V Manohar had made an advance payment to Amy, and she was equally keen on the project and has been in touch with us from December,” he says. “This end, we had to keep postponing our film’s shoot because I was particular about Sudeep’s hairstyle, which we could be only changed after he was done with Hebbuli shooting... the entire schedule went haywire and I nearly pushed her dates by three months. Finally when I could start on the film, she could not accommodate the dates and I was told by Amy that she is available only after two months because of a prior commitment with an English film. The actress also said that two more songs have been added to (Rajinikanth-starrer) 2.0, for which she will be shooting and so she was finding it difficult to give a large number of dates.”

Prem, who is keen on roping in Amy, is still holding discussions with her while is also looking for a heroine who can suit the role and can give the necessary dates. “I can’t keep the heroes waiting for two months because of the heroine,” he says. “I should also understand that they have already committed to other projects. Any big heroine, who is ready to match our dates, will be part of my project and the search is on. All is not lost, there will be a chance to work with Amy too.” he signs off.