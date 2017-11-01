Luna pedals into limelight, in Kaalej Kumar

A Sharadhaa By

It is not just actors who get to play endearing characters on screen, even motorised vehicles have won audiences over in many movies. Remember the lovable VW Beetle in the 1997 movie The Love Bug? Closer home there was the sunlight-yellow Contessa in Kirik Party and now there is the Luna in Kaleej Kumar.

Vikky Varun

This classic model of Luna features prominently in a story of father-son bonding. Trailer of the movie points to this, which also features the lead actors Ravi Shankar (as father) and Vikky Varun (as son). DirectorSanthosh says, “Ravi Shankar is a clerk in an auditor’s office and he owns the Luna, and later that motorcycle is passed on to his son.”

Rumours had it that Kaleej Kumar team was inspired by the Tamil hit film, VIP. But the director clarifies: “Luna is a symbol of middle class values”.He says, “We have often seen movies about father-son bonding but, in Kaalej Kumar, there is the affection the two share for this Luna.” He says that the two-wheeler won over the artistes at the sets. “Everyone wanted to ride on it, including our heroine, Samyuktha Hegde,” he says, adding that this is a vehicle for the times. “Even if you run out of petrol, you can pedal through the rest of the journey”.