Home Entertainment Kannada

Yash to play cop in Harsha’s Raana

Actor who likes to do one film at a time is said to start off on his next only after release of his magnum opus KGF

Published: 09th October 2017 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2017 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Yash

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Yash, who has time and again appealed to the masses through various entertainers, is also known to pick roles that will have them take notice of his talent. While the actor as Rocky sports a new look for his upcoming magnum opus KGF directed by Prashanth Neel, his next with Harsha has him slipping into a very interesting character.

Raana will see Yash playing a cop for the first time. This was a movie he committed to even before listening to the script and the actor is happy that Harsha has come up with an excellent plotline. We hear that it will be yet another interesting character from Yash, though details of it will be revealed only once the film goes on floors; this will be after he completes work on KGF.

“Yash likes to focus on one film and KGF is a mammoth project to be  released in five languages,” says our source. “Every set in it has to be created and this might take a while to complete. The film is progressing on a grand scale, consuming more time than what was expected and Yash in particular has not set any deadline.”

Harsha’s film was postponed, and Yash might start shooting for Raana only after KGF’s release.  But, people would be curious about the role Yash is to essay in Raana.definitely keep the curiosity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp