Yash to play cop in Harsha’s Raana

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Yash, who has time and again appealed to the masses through various entertainers, is also known to pick roles that will have them take notice of his talent. While the actor as Rocky sports a new look for his upcoming magnum opus KGF directed by Prashanth Neel, his next with Harsha has him slipping into a very interesting character.

Raana will see Yash playing a cop for the first time. This was a movie he committed to even before listening to the script and the actor is happy that Harsha has come up with an excellent plotline. We hear that it will be yet another interesting character from Yash, though details of it will be revealed only once the film goes on floors; this will be after he completes work on KGF.

“Yash likes to focus on one film and KGF is a mammoth project to be released in five languages,” says our source. “Every set in it has to be created and this might take a while to complete. The film is progressing on a grand scale, consuming more time than what was expected and Yash in particular has not set any deadline.”

Harsha’s film was postponed, and Yash might start shooting for Raana only after KGF’s release. But, people would be curious about the role Yash is to essay in Raana.definitely keep the curiosity.