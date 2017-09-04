Director Yogaraj Bhat is basking in the success of Ganesh-starrer Mugulu Nage. The film has been declared a big hit in Sandalwood, with theatres running housefull despite heavy rains. But another interesting news we hear from Gandhinagar is that Yogaraj Bhat may soon helm a film starring Sudeep.

The director-actor combination was first seen in Ranga SSLC. The film, released in 2004, had Ramya play the female lead along with Daisy Bopanna, and had music composed by Sandeep Chowta. Producer MN Kumar, who had invested in Ranga SSLC, is now set on bringing the director and star back together again. Kumar had later worked with the actor in Manikya and Mukunda Murari.

MN Kumar;

Apparently, the producer who has expressed his keenness to work with Yogaraj Bhat and Sudeep once more has also had a round of discussion with the star along with the director. We also heard the two met the actor on his birthday.

Though we do not have the details of the conversation, our source says that they talked about the project and Yogaraj Bhat even invited the star to watch his latest film Mugulu Nage. When City Express spoke to Kumar, he confirmed his intent on doing this project. He says, “Yes, I am longing to bring back the Ranga SSLC team on silver screen and am looking forward to working with the two.

However, the project will go on floors after Sudeep and Yogaraj Bhat decide on it, and this should happen sooner or later… Bhatru has his own style of filmmaking and he has come up with a story that is apt for Sudeep.”

Yogaraj Bhat

Planning is on and after a few more meetings, we can expect an official announcement in the coming days.

The actor’s next, after The Villain, is Phailwan with S Krishna and Kottigobba 3 with Surrappa Babu.

Meanwhile we hear a big corporate company has come forward to associate with Yogaraj Bhat for a version of Mahabharata. The director is also finishing his film with newcomer Akash Nagwal.

Moviegoers would be waiting with bated breath for this combination.