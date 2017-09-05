Versatile actor, who has made people laugh for decades, will now be seen in a crime drama, in which he plays a serial killer Look’s like Jaggesh is trying to reinvent himself.

This multi talented actor who likes to experiment with different characters will now be seen in an all new avatar. Jaggesh, who has been making people laugh for decades, will be featured in a negative role for the first time in his career.

Jaggesh

Though we know that the film will be directed by an ad filmmaker, we do not have any more details and await the release of the first trailer.

However City Express has heard that Jaggesh will play a serial killer in this crime thriller, which also promises to tell a moving story.

“The storyline runs like a hide and seek game, and is a contest between intelligence and crime. And the senior actor, who wants to keep up with the new trend in Sandalwood, wanted to attempt a fresh subject,” says our source.More details about the director and story will be revealed once the muhurath takes place on September 22.